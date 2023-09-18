Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India launch: Earlier this year, Tecno made headlines with the launch of the Phantom V Fold book-style folding phone. It was the most affordable book-style foldable phone and its launch made us hope for more from the Chinese phone maker. Now, the company has confirmed the launch of its next foldable phone dubbed Phantom V Flip 5G. As the name suggests, it will be a clamshell folding phone that may give tough competition to Samsung and Motorola flip phones.

READ MORE Tecno Phantom Ultimate smartphone announced with rollable display

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G India launch to happen soon

Amazon India has created a landing page for the upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. The foldable phone will be exclusively sold via Amazon. The company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date on the landing page, however, it is anticipated to arrive later this month or in early October.

READ MORE Tecno Pova 5 series gets limited-time launch offers in India

As for its specs, the company is also going to launch the phone in Singapore. It will go official there on September 22. That said, some of its highlights have been teased. More details on the phone have been either leaked or obtained through certifications. Let’s take a look at the specifications.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G specifications

The Phantom V Flip 5G’s design has been leaked via the renders shared by a tipster. The smartphone features a wide form factor and has a circular camera island on the back. In between the circular camera ring will be the secondary screen. It is rumored to be a 1.32-inch cover display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the device may have a large primary screen.

According to the leaks, it may have a 6.9-inch foldable display with an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. It will likely have a higher 144Hz refresh rate support. Both screens will be AMOLED panels, meaning they will have deep blacks. The outer screen will likely have Always-On display support to show time and notifications.

There’s no confirmed information about its cameras, however, it is expected to have a 64MP main lens. It may feature a 32MP selfie snapper. At the helm, it will likely be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity chipset. The Google Play Console listing from sometime back revealed a Dimensity 1300 chipset. If that’s the case, the Phantom V Flip will likely be a mid-range device.

It will have 8GB of RAM and is rumored to have 256GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, it is said to pack a dual-cell battery. In total, it could be a roughly 4,000mAh cell with support for 66W fast charging. Lastly, it may boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box and have HiOS on top.