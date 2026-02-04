Take-Two reconfirms GTA 6 release date, marketing begins this summer

Take-Two Interactive has once again confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is on track to launch on November 19, 2026. The update came during the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, where Take-Two also said that Rockstar Games will begin the game’s marketing campaign later this summer. Also Read: GTA 6 faces a tight deadline as The Game Awards 2026 date is confirmed

Take-Two repeats November 2026 release plan

During its Q3 FY2026 earnings call, Take-Two Interactive reiterated that the release timeline for GTA 6 has not changed. This clarification comes after renewed speculation around a possible delay, following reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier last month, who said the game was not yet "content complete." Schreier had also noted, however, that the November 2026 date appeared more stable than previous targets.

Take-Two's management struck a different tone this time. CEO Strauss Zelnick said the company expects the GTA 6 launch to play a major role in driving record net bookings in fiscal year 2027. According to Zelnick, the game is expected to help establish a new financial baseline for the company.

Rockstar’s marketing starts this summer

One of the key updates from the earnings call was confirmation that Rockstar Games will begin its GTA 6 marketing campaign this summer. Until now, Rockstar has remained largely quiet, with no major updates since the second trailer was released in May last year.

The start of marketing usually signal that development is moving into a more confident phase. While Take-Two did not share any specific details, the timeline points to fresh updates in the months ahead. That said, new trailers or gameplay footage could surface sometime around June.

Financial context around the update

Alongside the GTA 6 announcement, Take-Two reported net bookings of $1.76 billion for the quarter that ended December 31, 2025. The company said the results were driven by strong performance from NBA 2K26, ongoing activity in GTA Online, and continued sales of GTA 5, which has now sold over 225 million copies worldwide.

Take-Two also revised its full-year outlook, raising its FY2026 net bookings forecast to a range of $6.65 billion to $6.7 billion.

A history of delays, but clearer signals now

Grand Theft Auto VI was first officially revealed in December 2023 with a planned 2025 release window. Since, the game has been delayed twice – first to May 26, 2026 and later to November 19, 2026. With marketing now set to begin this summer, Take-Two’s latest comments suggest the company is more confident about sticking to the current date. The game is confirmed to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.