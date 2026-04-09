Struggling to find Podcasts? Spotify’s Prompted Playlists might help you

If you’ve ever tried discovering a new podcast on Spotify, you already know the problem. You either stick to what you know, or you end up scrolling endlessly without finding something that actually clicks. That’s where Spotify’s Prompted Playlists quietly becomes more useful than it first seemed. Also Read: How to move your Apple Music playlists to YouTube Music in minutes

Originally built for music, Prompted Playlists now works with podcasts as well. The idea is simple, instead of relying on random recommendations, you can type what you want to listen to, and Spotify builds a playlist around it. Also Read: Are iPhone, PlayStation 5, MacBook, and Netflix prices are rising? Here is what is changing in 2026

So instead of browsing categories, you can just say, “Give me beginner-friendly finance podcasts” or “Something light, funny, and short.” And it tries to build a mix around that. Also Read: Spotify is coming to Google and Samsung smart glasses soon: Here's what to expect

Why does it work better for podcasts than music

Here’s the interesting part -this feature actually makes more sense for podcasts than songs. With music, you usually know what mood or artist you want. But podcasts are different. Discovery is messy. There are too many shows, and most of them don’t get surface-level visibility. Prompted Playlists kind of fixes that by acting like a filter for intent instead of just popularity.

It can also mix popular shows with smaller ones, which is something regular recommendations don’t always do well.

But it’s not perfect yet

There’s one small issue. The playlist doesn’t always consider how podcasts are meant to be consumed. Sometimes, it may pick random episodes instead of starting from the first episode, which doesn’t work well for story-based shows.

The workaround is simple though. You can tweak your prompt and be more specific, like asking for “first episodes only” or “beginner-friendly episodes”. Also, since it’s still in beta, results can feel a bit inconsistent at times.

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But it is all about baby steps! With the new feature, instead of tapping filters or categories, you’re just describing what you want. And over time, that could change how you find not just podcasts, but content in general.