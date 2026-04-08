Starfield launches on PS5 with DualSense features: What’s new for PlayStation players

Starfield is now available on the PlayStation 5, which is something that didn’t seem likely earlier. The game was originally positioned around Xbox, but it has now made its way to PS5 along with a few changes tied to the platform. Also Read: Crimson Desert hits 4 million sales in 2 weeks despite early issues

This is not a different version of the game in terms of content. The story, missions, and overall gameplay remain the same. What changes here is how the game runs and how it feels while playing. Also Read: Are iPhone, PlayStation 5, MacBook, and Netflix prices are rising? Here is what is changing in 2026

Performance options on PS5

On PS5, you get the usual choice between visual quality and performance. If you are playing on the PS5 Pro, there are clearer options between the two. Also Read: Sony PS5 price hike announced; Here is how much it will cost in your country

One mode focuses on better visuals, pushing towards higher resolution, while the other is more about smoother gameplay with higher frame rates. There is also support for upscaling, which helps improve how the game looks overall.

So it mostly comes down to what you prefer while playing, better visuals or smoother performance.

DualSense makes a difference

The biggest change you will notice is with the controller. The DualSense features are actually being used here. Adaptive triggers add resistance depending on what you are doing. Shooting a weapon or controlling a ship doesn’t feel the same on the triggers, which adds a bit more feedback.

The light bar also changes based on your health or ship status. It’s not something major, but you do notice it while playing.

There is also audio coming through the controller speaker at times, like communication sounds, which makes things feel a bit more direct.

Touchpad controls are used

The touchpad is not just there for namesake. You can use it to switch views, open the map, or move through menus. Once you get used to it, it feels quicker than going through everything using buttons.

Extra additions with the PS5 version

The PS5 version supports trophies and takes advantage of faster loading with SSD optimisation. It also arrives alongside new content like the Terran Armada expansion, so there is more to do if you are picking it up now.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What actually changes

The core game is still the same. These additions don’t change what Starfield is, but they do change how it feels to play on PS5. If you are playing it for the first time, this version feels more complete. If you have already played it before, the changes are noticeable but not something that completely changes the experience.