SRH vs RR IPL 2026 live: When and where to watch today’s IPL match online

The Indian Premier League continues today with an interesting clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The match comes at a time when both teams are heading in very different directions this season. Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 match

Rajasthan have been consistent so far, while Hyderabad are still trying to find some stability in their performances. That makes this game important for both sides, especially for SRH, who need a result to stay in the mix. Also Read: Anil Kapoor’s 24 coming to OTT: Release date, platform, and details

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match date, time and venue

The SRH vs RR match will be played today, April 13. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place around 7:00 PM. Also Read: CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

The game will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, which has already seen some high-scoring matches this season.

IPL 2026 Match 21: Where to watch SRH vs RR live

If you are planning to watch the match online, the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. Users can stream the match on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs through the app or website.

There is no change in the streaming platform this season, and all IPL matches continue to be available on the same service.

What to expect from the match

Rajasthan Royals have been one of the more consistent teams this season. Their top order has been delivering regularly, and the team has managed to win matches without putting too much pressure on the middle order. Their bowling has looked a lot more in control compared to last season.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad haven’t really found consistency yet. They’ve had a few good moments with the bat, but it hasn’t come together across full matches. The bowling hasn’t helped either, especially in games where runs have come quickly.

A lot will depend on how SRH start, particularly in the powerplay, and whether they can stay steady through both innings.

Head-to-head and recent form

If you look at past meetings, SRH do have a slight edge over RR. But going by current form, Rajasthan look more settled. Hyderabad, meanwhile, are still trying to get the right combination on the field.

That makes today’s game a bit more open than it looks on paper.

Key details at a glance

Match: SRH vs RR, IPL 2026

Date: April 13 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:00 PM toss)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

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Live streaming: JioHotstar