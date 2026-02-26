Spotify will now turn your playlist into a seamless DJ mix with Smart Reorder

Listening to music is no longer about clicking the play button and skipping tracks. Spotify is currently working to make the sounds of playlists feel more connected and natural. The company has added a new feature for its Premium subscribers, known as Smart Reorder. The tool is meant to put songs together in a manner that resembles a DJ mix. The feature is currently available for premium users.

What Is Spotify Smart Reorder?

Spotify has introduced Smart Reorder as a new improvement of the previous Mix feature. The new alternative will automatically rearrange the listing of tracks within a playlist. It examines two key components of a song. The former is BPM, which stands for beats per minute and indicates the pace of the song. The second one is the musical key, which determines the tonal foundation of the song.

Once these two pieces of information have been checked, the system will shuffle the songs in such a way that they merge into another one. The goal is to establish a more continuous flow without abrupt shifts in the pace or the tone. This makes it more of a continuous experience to the listeners, like a club-style playlist.

How The New Feature Works

As soon as Smart Reorder activated, it scans the songs in a playlist. It then lays tracks side by side depending on the similarity in tempo and matching musical keys. The closure of one of the songs leads to the opening of the other one.

Apple Music already has a similar concept in its AutoMix feature. Both services are aimed at enhancing transitions in order to give users a chance to enjoy music without stumbling transitions.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Use Smart Reorder

Step 1: Open your smartphone and open the Spotify app and make sure you are logged in using your Premium account, because Smart Reorder is available to Premium users only.

Step 2: Go to Your Library section and pick any playlist that you would like to customize. This functionality is in use in personal playlists.

Step 3: After the playlist is opened, find the Mix button on the screen and tap using it to get the mixing controls.

Step 4: Once in the Mix section, go to the option “Edit” to change the settings of the playlist arrangement.

Step 5: Now pick the option of Smart Reorder. The application will automatically rearrange your playlist.

Step 6: Spotify will examine the tempo (BPM) and musical key of every song. . Based on this, it will reorder the tracks so that the transitions feel smoother and more connected.

Step 7: After the process is complete, press play and listen to your updated playlist. The songs should now flow more naturally, similar to a DJ-style mix.

Importance of Smart Reorder

Spotify is including additional engaging features such as AI DJ, Blend playlists, and Mix controls. The features enable users to control the way they listen to music. Smart Reorder provides additional value to Premium users with enhanced playlist flow. It also assists in the engagement of the user because it provides them with more control over their listening experience.