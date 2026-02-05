Spotify upgrades Lyrics feature with offline access and global translations

Spotify has announced a new feature called Lyrics for its users, allowing them to have offline music access. The Lyrics feature is more useful for listeners worldwide thanks to its enhancements, including expanded lyrics translations in the app. The update aims to improve the listening experience and increase engagement on the platform. The new features is added keeping premium users in mind.

Offline Lyrics Coming for Spotify Premium Users

One of the striking features that’s coming to Spotify is the offline access to song lyrics. Nevertheless, the feature is available only to Spotify Premium subscribers. If you have a premium subscription plan on Spotofy, then you can view the lyrics even when you do not have an internet connection. The feature is useful for people who travels a lot or living in areas with poor network coverage. The app is clearly positioning this feature as a reason for free users to upgrade to paid plan.

Offline Lyrics

Not only this, the company is also changing how lyrics will appear during the playback. It means the lyrics on Spotify will now be shown directly below the album artwork. You can also check it on the short lopping video that plays on the Now Playing screen. To recall, lyrics were earlier placed inside a segment from where they were less visible. As per company, after taking feedback from users, they decided to make lyrics easier to discover while keeping some advanced features exclusive to Premium subscribers.

What are Lyric Previews

Additionally, the company is also rolling out another feature called Lyrics Preview. The feature is available for both free and Premium users. Lyrics Preview will me made available globally on Android and iOS devices. It is compatible on smartphones and tablets.

Lyrics Translations

First introduced in 2022, Lyrics Translation is also rolling out globally. Earlier the feature was available and limited to selected regions. If the song is supporting translation, then you can tap the translate icon and see the lyrics in your own language. The translated text appears below the original lyrics and matches the language set on the user’s device.

