Spotify is coming to Google and Samsung smart glasses soon: Here's what to expect

Spotify is preparing to transform its music streaming service into a smart glasses experience. With the development of AI and XR glasses by companies such as Google and Samsung, apps are beginning to adjust to the new devices. The beta application at Spotify provides a good indication that Spotify offers initial support, meaning people can listen to music through their eyewear in the near future. Also Read: Apple challenges YouTube, Spotify with new video podcast feature

Spotify Could Bring Glanceable “Now Playing” and Lyrics

The new Spotify beta suggests a Now Playing display and synchronized smart glasses lyrics. Without looking at their phones, users would see the song playing and follow the lyrics. That implies that Spotify is concentrating on a glanceable, not on a full-fledged app. Simple playback functions, such as skip, pause, and volume, may be included in the early functions, so that they can be accessed quickly. Also Read: Free Apps Worth Installing on Every Phone

How Spotify Glasses will Work

The Android XR guidance available at Google reveals that the first generation of smart glasses will not have applications running on the device itself. Rather, applications, such as Spotify, will be used on a paired smartphone and be displayed in a windowed format to the glasses. The model makes the glasses lightweight and battery efficient in order to promote smooth performance. It is likely that users will have control of playback via their phone with track information and lyrics in their line of sight.

What It Means for Spotify Users

Spotify boasts of more than 600 million monthly listeners and 230 million Premium subscribers. The idea of simplifying the process of music control through smart glasses has the potential to transform everyday listening patterns. Other things such as commuting, working, exercises or cooking might become easier. Lyrics support could enhance accessibility and engagement, enabling the user to sing along, or find other new songs without holding a handheld unit.

How Spotify Will Build Smart Glasses Ecosystem

There are several companies launching smart glasses of various designs. Others concentrate on light AI-enhanced eyewear, and others have XR displays available. The first app that can be used in these devices is music since it is ambient and can even be turned off. The early integration of Spotify puts it in a prime place to be one of the key components of the new glanceable interfaces, much like it was on Wear OS watches and in-car interfaces.

What’s Ahead

Spotify smart glasses support will probably be a companion experience related to a phone in the short term. It can be improved further by adding gesture controls, switching playlists, and voice commands in the future. The designers will also have to strike a balance between visibility, privacy and comfort to ensure that lyrics and track information are easy to read in open areas.

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In the near future, you could just listen to Spotify with smart glasses, and the glasses would be a convenient, hands-free way to listen to music in real life.