Spider-Noir OTT release date confirmed: How to watch the live-action series online

The release date for Spider-Noir has now been confirmed. The upcoming live-action series starring Nicolas Cage will premiere on May 27, 2026. The show is based on Marvel’s Spider-Man Noir character and is set in 1930s New York. Also Read: State of Play February 2026: Full list of announcements and game reveals

Reports from entertainment portals confirm that the series will be available for streaming on Prime Video. In the United States, the show will also debut on MGM+’s linear channel on May 25 before arriving on Prime Video two days later. Also Read: PS Plus Game Catalogue for February adds Spider-Man 2 and 9 more games: Check full list

Spider-Noir OTT release: Where and how to watch online

Spider-Noir will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting May 27. Viewers with an active Prime subscription will be able to watch all eight episodes on the platform. The series will be available in two formats – “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Colour.” Users can choose which version they prefer while streaming. Also Read: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may join PS Plus Game Catalogue this month: What we know

To watch the series online, users need to log in to their Prime Video account through the app or website and search for Spider-Noir once it becomes available.

What the series is about

The show follows Ben Reilly, portrayed by Nicolas Cage. He plays a struggling private detective in 1930s New York. According to the official teaser shared by Prime Video, Reilly is forced to confront his past life as the city’s only masked hero after a personal tragedy.

The story focuses on crime investigations and carries a darker tone, in line with the noir setting from the comics. Unlike the animated Spider-Verse films, this is a live-action series and is built more like a crime drama than a superhero adventure.

Spider-Noir cast and production details

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video. Alongside Nicolas Cage, the cast includes Jack Huston, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, and Brendan Gleeson.

The series is created by Steve Lightfoot and Oren Uziel, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal serving as executive producers. The project draws inspiration from Marvel’s Spider-Man Noir comics.

The show has not yet been released, so ratings and reviews are not available at this stage. More details are expected closer to the premiere date.