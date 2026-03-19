Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer just broke GTA 6’s BIGGEST record

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly gone past a major trailer milestone, overtaking Grand Theft Auto VI in first-day views. According to Global Box Office, the film’s first trailer crossed 500 million views within 24 hours of release. That would make it the first trailer to go past that mark in a single day. GTA 6 had previously set the benchmark with 475 million views in its first 24 hours, according to Rockstar via The Hollywood Reporter. Also Read: Marvel’s Wolverine to hit PS5 before GTA 6: Here’s the release date

Trailer rollout helped build buzz

The trailer did not arrive through a standard upload alone. Sony and Marvel spent around 24 hours teasing the launch through short clips shared across social media before Tom Holland revealed the full trailer during an Empire State Building livestream. That release pattern appears to have helped build attention before the full trailer dropped. Also Read: State of Play February 2026: Full list of announcements and game reveals

The full trailer was then released online, with Sony’s India YouTube channel also carrying the video. At the time of writing, Sony has not yet publicly shared its own full 24-hour view count, but multiple reports citing Global Box Office say the trailer crossed 500 million views and broke the previous record held by GTA 6. Also Read: Spider-Noir OTT release date confirmed: How to watch the live-action series online

What the trailer showed

The trailer gives a first look at Peter Parker’s life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It shows Tom Holland returning as Spider-Man in a New York that no longer remembers him. The footage also teases appearances from characters including Bruce Banner and the Punisher, while hinting at a new set of threats in the city. The trailer points to a darker phase for Peter Parker in this film.

Where GTA 6 stands

The comparison with GTA 6 is notable because Rockstar’s trailer had set one of the biggest first-day records online. If Sony’s reported figure holds, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now moved ahead of it in a much shorter window. GamesRadar reported that the 500 million figure was reached within about 12 hours, though an official studio confirmation is still awaited.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31, 2026, according to Marvel.

FAQs

Q1. What is GTA 6 trailer’s 24-hour viewership record?

Ans: Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 trailer garnered 475 million views in 24 hours.

Q2. When is GTA 6 releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Ans: After multiple delays, GTA 6 is finally releasing on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Q3. When is Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing in theatres?

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Ans: The film is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.