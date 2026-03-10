Sony PS5 Pro could finally launch in India after long delay: What we know

Sony could be preparing to bring the PlayStation 5 Pro to India. The upgraded console was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, which usually signals that a product is getting ready for launch in the country. The PS5 Pro first arrived in global markets more than a year ago. Also Read: Sony may stop bringing some PS5 exclusives to PC, report says

BIS listing hints at possible launch

The listing was first highlighted by analyst Arjun Campbell, who shared details of a Sony console appearing on the BIS certification portal. According to the listing, the device carries the model number CFI-7121. Typically, hardware products appear on the BIS portal shortly before companies introduce them in India.

The model number is believed to correspond to a newer hardware revision of the PS5 Pro. While the listing does not reveal specifications or a release date, certification is a mandatory step before companies can introduce electronics in the Indian market. Because of this, the listing is widely being seen as a sign that the console's launch could be close.

Why the PS5 Pro was delayed in India

Sony launched the PS5 Pro globally in November 2024, but the console never arrived in India at the time. Earlier reports suggested that the delay was linked to the console’s Wi-Fi 7 support.

The PS5 Pro uses Wi-Fi 7, which operates on the 6GHz band. For a long time, that spectrum had not been fully opened for general use in India, creating complications for devices built around the standard. Sony reportedly chose not to launch the console locally while the regulatory situation remained unclear.

Recent developments around the 6GHz band appear to have eased some of those restrictions, which may have helped move the process forward.

What the PS5 Pro offers

The PS5 Pro was launched as a more powerful version of the standard PS5. It offers upgraded graphics hardware, improved ray-tracing capabilities, and Sony’s AI upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). The console also comes with 2TB of internal storage.

Globally, the PS5 Pro debuted at a price of $699.99 (approx. Rs 64,300). The price was later increased to $749.99 (approx. Rs 68,900).

PS5 Pro price in India (expected)

Sony has not announced pricing for India yet. Based on global pricing and taxes, reports suggest the console could launch with a price tag above Rs 75,000.

Sony is yet to confirm the PS5 Pro for India. The BIS listing simply indicates that the company may be planning a launch.