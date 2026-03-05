Sony may stop bringing some PS5 exclusives to PC, report says

Sony may be rethinking how it releases some of its biggest PlayStation games, and that could affect PC players. A recent report claims the company might stop bringing certain PlayStation 5 exclusives to PC. If that happens, it would be a change from the approach Sony has followed over the past few years. Also Read: PS Plus monthly games for March confirmed: Full list and release date

In recent years, Sony started releasing several of its PlayStation titles on PC after their console launches. Several popular games that originally launched on PlayStation 5 later arrived on PC, giving a wider audience access to them. Also Read: Man accidentally accesses 7,000 DJI vacuums while testing PS5 controller hack

Report suggests change in strategy

According to a report by Bloomberg, Sony may now move away from that approach. The company is reportedly reconsidering plans to release some of its single-player PlayStation exclusives on PC. Also Read: Marvel’s Wolverine to hit PS5 before GTA 6: Here’s the release date

The report says a PC version of Ghost of Yotei was previously planned but was later cancelled as part of this shift. Another upcoming title, Saros, is also said to be skipping a PC release.

Sony has not officially confirmed any change in its plans yet. However, the report suggests the company may be trying to place more focus on console exclusives again.

Why Sony might be considering this move

One reason mentioned in the report is PC sales. Some PlayStation games that were released on PC reportedly did not perform as well as Sony had hoped. Because of that, the company may now be reconsidering whether it makes sense to continue bringing all of its major titles to another platform.

Exclusive titles have been important for the PlayStation ecosystem, and this could be another reason for this shift in strategy. First-party titles have traditionally played a key role in attracting players to PlayStation consoles.

PC releases may not disappear entirely

Even if Sony reduces PC ports of its single-player games, the platform may not be completely left out. According to the report, multiplayer titles are still expected to launch on PC alongside consoles.

For example, Bungie’s upcoming shooter Marathon is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. Other titles developed by third-party studios but published by Sony could also continue to appear on PC.

As per the report, PC releases may not be phased out entirely. Some games, including Death Stranding 2, are expected to arrive on PC.