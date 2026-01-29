Sony confirms PS Plus Monthly Games for February: Check full list here

Sony has officially revealed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for February. As part of the Essential tier, subscribers will be able to claim four games starting February 3. Once added to the library, the games can be played as long as the PS Plus subscription remains active. The February lineup will be available until March 2. Also Read: Sony may be planning a PlayStation State of Play for February: What we know

Games Available in February

This month’s selection covers a mix of genres, ranging from sports and survival to action and aerial combat. The four games included are Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. All titles will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe or Premium tiers. Also Read: PS6 launch could be years away as Sony looks to extend PS5 era

Undisputed (PS5)

Undisputed is a boxing game focused on realism and control. The game includes a wide roster of licensed fighters, featuring both well-known legends of the sport and current champions. Players can create their own boxer and work through amateur fights before moving up the ranks in career mode. The game places emphasis on timing, movement, and stamina management rather than arcade-style button mashing. Undisputed will be available only on PlayStation 5. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, PS5)

Subnautica: Below Zero is a standalone follow-up to the original Subnautica. It is set in the frozen regions of planet 4546B, where players explore underwater locations, gather resources, and build bases to stay alive. Alongside exploration and crafting, players have to keep track of oxygen levels, hunger, and body temperature. The game also includes sections set on land and is available on both PS4 and PS5.

Ultros (PS4, PS5)

Ultros is a side-scrolling action game built around a Metroidvania-style design. Players are trapped inside a large space structure called the Sarcophagus. The game follows a loop-based system, where each run resets progress while parts of the world change, opening up new paths and encounters over time. Combat focuses on close-range melee fights, and players unlock new abilities as they explore and gradually understand the world and its characters.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4)

Ace Combat 7 centres on large-scale aerial combat. The game combines realistic aircraft with a more approachable, arcade-style gameplay. The game includes a single-player campaign made up of a series of air combat missions that drive the story forward. It is available natively on PS4 and can also be played on PS5 via backward compatibility.

Last Chance to Claim January Games

Subscribers still have time to claim January’s PS Plus games, which include Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper. These titles will remain available until February 2, after which the February lineup goes live.