Snapchat adds AI tool that turns your photos into short video clips: How it works

Snapchat is rolling out a new AI feature that lets users turn a single photo into a short video clip. The feature, called AI Clips, is designed to make content creation quicker and more interactive without needing any editing skills. Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims AGI is achieved: Experts react to bold statement

The update focuses on something simple. You take a photo, and the app turns it into a short 5-second video using AI. Also Read: 7 Signs Your Social Media Account May Be Unsafe

What AI Clips actually does

AI Clips works by using one image and applying a pre-designed Lens to it. Once you select a Lens, Snapchat creates a short video where it looks like you are part of that scene.

For example, you could appear to be travelling, dancing, or doing something entirely different, depending on the Lens you choose. The process does not take long and does not require any manual editing.

As per reports, this is not an open-ended tool. You cannot type anything and generate a video. Instead, you are limited to the Lenses already created inside the app.

Available through Lens+ subscription

The feature is currently limited to Lens+ subscribers. This is Snapchat’s paid tier that gives access to extra AR features and Lenses. Lens+ is priced at $9 per month (Rs 399 per month in India) and includes a range of additional creative tools. AI Clips is now being added as part of that package.

How it works inside the app

AI Clips is built into Snapchat’s Lens Studio. Developers can create these Lenses using the company’s GenAI tools. Once a Lens is available, users can pick it and apply it to their photo. The app then generates a short video clip based on that setup.

The idea here is to keep things simple. You don’t need to learn editing or use third-party apps. Everything happens within Snapchat.

Focus on creators and monetisation

Snapchat is also opening this feature to creators. Developers can build their own AI Clip Lenses and publish them on the platform. Creators can also earn money through Snapchat’s Lens+ payouts programme. If a Lens gets good engagement, it can generate revenue over time.

What this means for users

For regular users, this feature is mainly about making things quicker. Instead of just posting a photo, you can turn it into a short video without putting in much effort.

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At the same time, since the feature depends on pre-built Lenses, the level of control is limited. Still, it shows where things are heading. Creating short AI videos is becoming easier, and apps like Snapchat are trying to bring it into everyday use.