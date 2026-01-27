Vivo, Realme, and Redmi are dropping phones this week, you don’t want to miss

The last week of January 2026 is set to be exciting for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with multiple new launches across the mid-range and premium sub-flagship segments. Redmi, Vivo, and Realme are all bringing fresh devices with standout features, from high-end cameras to massive batteries and fast charging. Here’s a simple and detailed look at the smartphones debuting this week.

Vivo X200T

Vivo is launching the X200T today, marking the first ‘T’ model in its X200 series. This phone stands out with an all-50-megapixel ZEISS triple camera system, including main, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto lenses. It supports ZEISS color tuning and captures detailed landscapes and natural portraits. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X200T also packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, running OriginOS 6. Pricing for the 12GB + 256GB variant is expected to start at around Rs 59,999.

Realme P4 Power

The Realme P4 Power launches on January 29 and aims to attract users who prioritize battery life. Its standout feature is the enormous 10,001mAh Titan Battery, offering up to 32.5 hours of video streaming on a single charge. The phone supports 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging and weighs 219g. Other specifications include a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ 1.5K display with peak brightness of 6,500 nits, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, Realme UI 7.0 with 3+4 years of software updates, and a dual-camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony OIS main sensor. Pricing is expected between Rs 30,000 and Rs 37,999.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series

Also launching on January 29 are the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+. Both phones feature a 200-megapixel MasterPixel main camera with OIS, HDR, AI enhancements, multifocal portraits, and 4K video recording. They include durable designs with IP69K ratings and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Battery capacities range from 6,500 to 6,580mAh with fast charging. The Pro+ variant is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 with advanced cooling, while the Pro uses MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra. Prices are expected to remain around the Rs 30,000 mark, making them strong contenders in the mid-range segment.

With these launches, Indian consumers will have plenty of options this week, whether they prioritize cameras, battery life, or overall performance. These new smartphones offer advanced features for every type of user, from power users to photography enthusiasts.

