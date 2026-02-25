Skip Amazon, Flipkart! iPhone Air deal on Vijay Sales will save you flat Rs 28,910; Here's how

If you are planning to invest in a new iPhone with a slim body and flagship specifications, then the iPhone Air is the perfect contender for you. But don’t rush buy from top e-commerce websites such as Amazon or Flipkart. You must check out all the possible offers and deals to grab the iPhone Air at its lowest price. Also Read: 7 smart ways to use the iPhone Action Button

And Vijay Sales offers exactly the same. To our surprise, the Indian retail chain is offering a total of Rs 28,910 off. Wondering how? Here is everything that you need to know before hitting the order now. Also Read: iPhone Air price dropped ahead of Valentine's week: Where to buy the best deal

iPhone Air price drop

iPhone Air was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for the base 256 GB variant. However, within the five months of its launch, the iPhone Air is now available at Rs 94,990 with a flat discount of Rs 24,910.

On top of these, you can also get an additional Rs 4000 off on ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Card, AXIS Bank Credit Card, and HDFC Bank Credit Card. This will let you save a total of Rs 28,910 off while bringing it home for just Rs 90,990. You can get it in four colour options – Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

Apart from these, you can also get more discounts via an exchange deal, which can let you grab the device at an affordable price. However, the exchange value will depend on the old smartphone’s model, brand, and condition. So before you put your device in for the exchange, you must check out the exchange offer to get the maximum discount.

Should you buy it?

This price is perfect for a smartphone offering a flagship experience and a slim design. What does it offer? The iPhone Air features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Yes, a 120Hz display, which is for the first time that Apple has introduced with the iPhone 17 lineup. Moreover, it packs the premium A19 Pro chipset and runs on the iOS 26 software.

It is just the photography which makes it settle with a 48MP fusion camera and an 18MP selfie camera.