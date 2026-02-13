Satellite internet on iPhones? iPhone 18 Pro leak suggests big upgrade

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models are still months away, but the continuous leak series is suggesting some notable upgrades over the iPhone 17 Pro. The latest reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models may support 5G satellite connectivity, which will expand the internet access beyond traditional cellular networks. Also Read: Apple’s sixth India store to open in Borivali this February: All details here

It must be noted that Apple already offers satellite connectivity for emergencies with iPhone 14 or later models, however, that is limited to Emergency SOS, Find My, Messages, and roadside assistance in emergency situations. These features also require users to point their phone toward the sky to maintain a connection. Also Read: Phone Features You Should Turn Off Immediately

The latest upgrade of Satellite connectivity will let iPhone users stay online even in areas with no signal.

What’s changing?

According to a post on Weibo by tipster Fixed Focus Digital, Apple’s next-generation C2 modem, expected to debut with the iPhone 18 Pro, may support NR-NTN (New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks) technology. In simple terms, this standard let phones to connect to satellites, either directly or through carrier networks that use satellites to extend coverage in remote regions.

Journalist Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is working on “satellite over 5G,” which may allow devices to rely on satellites when standard networks fail. Some reports also hint at future additions such as developer APIs for satellite connectivity, navigation improvements, and even the ability to send photos via satellite messages. Another expected improvement is better connectivity without needing precise phone positioning, meaning the device might stay connected even while inside a pocket.

If this turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could offer satellite-based internet access instead of limiting the feature to emergency tools. However, since Apple has not confirmed any of this yet, it is best to wait for the official confirmation at the iPhone 18 Pro launch.

How to use the Satellite Connectivity feature in an emergency

If you are using iPhone 14 or above models, then the basic feature of Satellite Connectivity is still available in emergency situations, and you must know how to use it: