Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses move closer to launch, battery details surface

Samsung is working on its entry into the smart glasses space, and things are slowly starting to move beyond just rumours. While there’s still no official launch, things have clearly moved ahead from just early rumours. Recent updates suggest the Galaxy Glasses are already being tested and getting closer to release. Also Read: Samsung Messages app to stop working soon, here’s what users need to do

Samsung had earlier pointed to a 2026 timeline, and the latest reports seem to be in line with that. What’s interesting here is that this is not just another concept product. There are now actual components showing up in certification databases, which usually happens when a product is moving towards launch. Also Read: Meet Galaxy Buds4 Series, where every layer comes alive

Certification points towards real progress

A recent listing spotted on a certification platform shows a battery linked to the upcoming Galaxy Glasses. While the listing itself does not reveal much, it confirms that Samsung has moved ahead with hardware development. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut on Flipkart: How to get this premium phone at lowest price today

Reports also mention different battery sizes, somewhere around the 150mAh to 245mAh range. This could mean Samsung is working on more than one version of the glasses. Internal model numbers like SM-O200P and SM-O200J have also been linked to these devices, which likely means Samsung is working on more than one version behind the scenes.

These details don’t confirm exactly what the final product will look like, but it does show that things have moved beyond just early concepts.

What the device could be like

Based on current reports, Samsung may not be going all-in on AR features right away. The first version is likely to be a simpler product. Instead of going all out, it may work more like a connected wearable.

You can expect basic hardware like a camera, microphones, and speakers. Voice interaction will likely be the main way to use it. Some features may still depend on your smartphone, rather than everything running directly on the glasses.

There is also a focus on AI. The glasses are expected to rely on a smart assistant for most interactions. This could include answering queries, handling small tasks, or giving quick information based on what you’re doing at that moment.

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Focus on usability

Another thing that keeps coming up is that the first version may not include a full AR display. Instead of adding everything at once, Samsung seems to be keeping it simple and focusing on something people can actually use in day-to-day life. Features like AR overlays could still come later, probably in a newer version once the tech is ready for it.