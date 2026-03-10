Samsung’s glasses-free Odyssey 3D gaming monitors to get 120+ games support by year end

Samsung says support for its glasses-free 3D gaming platform is expected to grow in the coming months. At the Game Developers Conference 2026, the company said that more than 120 games should support the Odyssey 3D platform by the end of 2026. The announcement was made during the event in San Francisco, where Samsung also showed its latest gaming monitors and ongoing collaborations with game developers. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 available on Blinkit, Instamart, Amazon, Flipkart ahead of sale: Should you buy?

3D game support expected to double

Samsung currently supports around 60 titles on its 3D platform through the Odyssey 3D Hub, which is the company’s dedicated software platform for glasses-free 3D content. According to Samsung, that number is expected to cross 120 titles by the end of the year. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

The company highlighted a couple of new titles that will join the lineup. These include Hell Is Us and Cronos: The New Dawn. Both games are expected to support Samsung’s 3D technology through the Odyssey 3D ecosystem.

As noted in Samsung’s official announcement, the existing list already includes games such as Stellar Blade and Lies of P, among others.

How the glasses-free 3D display works

Samsung’s Odyssey 3D monitors rely on eye-tracking and view-mapping technology to create a 3D effect without requiring special glasses. The display adjusts the image based on where the viewer is positioned, which helps maintain the 3D depth effect even if the user moves slightly.

Unlike older 3D display technologies, the company says this approach allows games to maintain smoother performance. The monitor itself supports a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which helps keep gameplay smooth even when the 3D feature is enabled.

Samsung expanding its gaming monitor lineup

Samsung also used GDC 2026 to present several displays from its Odyssey gaming monitor lineup. The range includes the Odyssey 3D monitor, along with Odyssey OLED G8 and high-refresh gaming displays like the Odyssey G8 (6K resolution) and Odyssey G6 (1,040Hz refresh rate) models aimed at PC gamers.

The company confirmed that its glasses-free 3D monitor lineup will expand with additional models later this year, including larger screen sizes.

New partnerships around gaming technology

Samsung also announced a collaboration with CD Projekt Red. The partnership focuses on display technology and Samsung’s HDR10+ Gaming standard. As part of this effort, HDR10+ Gaming support is being integrated into the game Cyberpunk 2077.