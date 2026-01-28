Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold sale begins on January 30 in the US at THIS shocking price: Check details

After unveiling, launching and everything that we have been looking at, Samsung’s first-ever Tri Fold, the smartphone is finally ready to reach the users starting this week in the US. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z TriFold is all set to go on sale on January 30th at Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung.com.

However, what comes as a shock is the sky-soaring price of the Galaxy Z TriFold. Samsung has announced that this tri-foldable smartphone will be available at a massive price of $2,899 (approx. Rs 2,65,776) for the 512GB storage variant in a crafted Black colour option, which is much higher than the expected price in the leaks. The price itself makes it sit above the usual foldable smartphones, allowing the selected market to get the tri-fold. And it makes sense as the availability and stocks are expected to be limited. But what does it offer at this price?

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: Specifications and features at a glance

The first-ever Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset based on a 3nm process, and it runs Android 16 with One UI 8.0. Under the hood, it packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W of charging speed.

For photography, the Galaxy Z TriFold features a 200MP main camera with 2x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back. While the main display as well as the cover display feature 10MP each.

Talking about the design, it is as thin as 3.9mm when unfolded completely, while, the overall thickness is 12.9mm when it is folded. The hinges are of titanium and the cover screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. It features a 10-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.