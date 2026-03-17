Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold discontinued already? Here's why

Samsung had made the headlines when it launched its first-ever trifold phone. However, it seems like the tech giant is now putting the brakes on this idea. As per a report by Bloomberg, Samsung could be putting an early pause. The company is reportedly winding down sales of its Galaxy Z TriFold, just a few months after its launch, raising questions about whether the tri-fold concept is ready for the mainstream. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 may finally fix one of the biggest foldable problem

According to a recent report, Samsung is planning to discontinue the Galaxy Z TriFold, starting with South Korea and eventually in the US once existing stock runs out. Interestingly, the device is now listed as “sold out” on Samsung’s website, with no indication of restocks. While some units are still available in select experience stores, the broader retail push seems to have stopped. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be discontinued soon? Sales winding down in key markets

It must be noted that tech brands usually discontinue phones or devices after a few years, but what matters here is the timing. The phone is being phased out just about three months after launch, which is unusually quick for a flagship device. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G debuts in India with 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display: Price, specs

Was the TriFold always an experiment?

The Galaxy Z TriFold wasn’t a typical smartphone launch. It was limited in availability, sold mostly through Samsung’s own channels, and priced at a premium, around $2,899, which is roughly Rs 2.6 lakh.

But the limited distribution and pricing hinted that Samsung was targeting early adopters rather than the mass market.

What about the successor?

This is where things remain unclear. Samsung executives have reportedly said that a successor hasn’t been finalised yet. The complexity of manufacturing such a device is one of the key challenges, especially when balancing durability, thickness, and cost. That said, Samsung hasn’t completely shut the door. Some of the ideas introduced with the TriFold, like the wider display format and multitasking features, could still find their way into future foldable devices.

What does it offer? The Galaxy Z TriFold features a triple-folding design with a dual hinge system, unfolding into a 10-inch tablet-like display. It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. For photography, the phone features a 200MP triple rear camera setup and dual selfie cameras. Under the hood, it packs a 5,600mAh battery with fast charging.

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It is clearly a powerful device, just not a practical one for most users yet.