Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 may finally fix one of the biggest foldable problem

On one side, Apple is still on its way to enter the foldable smartphone segment; on the other side, Samsung has proved its prominence over the years. With thinner designs, better hinges, and improved durability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series has come a long way. But there is something which hasn’t changed much – the battery. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be discontinued soon? Sales winding down in key markets

However, that might finally change with the Galaxy Z Fold 8. For years, Samsung has kept the Z Fold’s battery capacity almost unchanged. From the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to the Z Fold 7, the number has mostly stayed around 4,400mAh, even as the phones became more powerful and demanding. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G debuts in India with 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display: Price, specs

Now, the latest leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could bring a noticeable jump in battery size, something users have been asking for. Reports indicate that the phone may pack a combined battery capacity of around 4,800-4,850mAh, which would likely be marketed as a 5,000mAh battery. That’s roughly a 13 percent increase over the previous generation. Also Read: Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak suggests Samsung may skip battery upgrade

How the battery setup works

Like earlier Fold models, the Z Fold 8 is expected to use a dual-battery system, with one cell in each half of the device. Leaked details point to two batteries rated around 2,400mAh each, combining to deliver the overall capacity. This design is necessary for foldables, but it also limits how much battery can be squeezed in. So even a modest increase like this is a meaningful change.

What this means in real use

Battery life has often been one of the weaker areas of the Z Fold series. Not bad, but not quite matching the premium price tag either. With this upgrade, the Z Fold 8 could finally offer more consistent all-day usage, especially for users who multitask, use split-screen apps, or rely heavily on the large inner display.

That said, it’s still unclear if Samsung will improve charging speeds, which have also remained mostly unchanged for years. Interestingly, other foldable brands have already started pushing larger batteries, even crossing 6,000mAh or more in some cases. So while Samsung’s upgrade is welcome, it still feels like a catch-up move rather than a leap.

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There are also reports that Apple’s first foldable iPhone could feature an even bigger battery, which could put more pressure on Samsung in this space.