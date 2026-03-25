Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra likely to keep S pen support with digitiser technology

Samsung recently unveiled Galaxy S26 lineup, consisting of three models, including Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, news regarding Galaxy S27 leaks and rumors are coming up to the forefront, revealing its key details. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is expected to keep one of its most important features. New reports suggest that Samsung has decided to continue S Pen support using the existing digitiser system. This comes after the company earlier explored removing this component to make the phone thinner. Now, the focus seems to be more on user experience than design changes. Also Read: Galaxy S26 launch soon, while Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leak teases special Snapdragon chip

Samsung May Remove Digitiser from Galaxy S27 Ultra

Samsung is aiming to find a solution to how it could make its flagship phone thinner and this applies to Galaxy S27 Ultra, too. A small but significant component, the digitiser layer, can add some slight thickness to the device. This component is compatible with Samsung S Pen with EMR technology. It enables the stylus to operate without a battery, by generating an electromagnetic field on the screen.

Other options such as AES technology were tested by the company as well. In this approach the stylus requires a battery. The other thought was to come up with a system that would eliminate the digitiser and battery. But these alternatives might not have aligned with the present user experience.

Why Samsung is Changing its Decision

This may have changed as a result of recent trends. Recent ultra-thin smartphones did not receive good user feedback. This demonstrated that users will favor features rather than minor design enhancements. Owing to this, Samsung seems to have decided to retain the digitiser based system in the S27 Ultra.

The Ultra series had always been productivity and premium oriented. Disabling S Pen support, or altering its functionality, would have impacted long-term users. Maintaining the existing arrangement provides uniformity and dependability.

Challenges

Samsung is also considering future technologies to include, such as magnetic accessories and new wireless charging standards. These systems work with magnets and these may cause interference with the electromagnetic field of the digitiser. This poses a technical issue when both features must be used in combination.

In future the company might be required to redesign internal elements or devise new solutions. In the meantime, it appears to be the less risky option to continue with the current system.

Expected Specifications

The Galaxy S27 Ultra will also provide a performance improvement, along with design choices. It is also reported to have a high end Snapdragon chipset. Meanwhile, other products in the range might employ Samsung own Exynos processor.