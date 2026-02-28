Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Which 2026 flagship should you buy?

The smartphone market has reached a point where most flagship devices look and feel similar. The Samsung Galaxy S26 and the iPhone 17 are good examples. Both offer strong hardware, modern design, and high refresh rate displays. The main question now is not about speed or screen quality. It is about artificial intelligence and how much it matters to users.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs 87,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurayion. However, its 12GB + 512GB variant is available at Rs 1,07,999. The smartphone is available in four color options, including Blue, Black, Purple, and White. Buyers can purchase the newly launched device via company’s official online store, and other e-commerce site like Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma.

Talking about the iPhone 17, the device is available in two storage configurations, including 256GB, available at Rs 82,900 and 512GB, which is priced at Rs 1,02,900. The handset can be purchased in

In their base configurations, the iPhone 17 undercuts the Samsung Galaxy S26 by Rs. 5,099, while both models start with identical 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Design and Display Comparison

In terms of design, the Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17, both the smartphones follow a familiar desgn language just like their predecessors. This keeps the smartphones lighter, however, it might affect durability. While Galaxy S26 weighs 167 grams, the iPhone 17 weighs 177 grams.

Talking about the display, both devices feature a 6.3-inch displays with 120Hz refresh rate support. Howeve, Galaxy S26 has full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, whereas, iPhone 17 has Super Retina XDR OLED display. They get a change in resolution, where Galaxy S26 packs a resolution of 2340 x 1080, while the iPhone 17 offers 2622 x 1206 resolution. The iPhone has slightly higher pixel density.

Galaxy S26 screen is protected by protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2, while iPhone 17’s protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports an always-on display.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 series runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chip. The base and Plus models come with 12GB RAM. The Ultra variant can go up to 16GB RAM with higher storage.

The iPhone 17 lineup uses Apple’s A19 chip. The base model includes 8GB RAM, while the Pro models go up to 12GB.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: Camera and Battery Differences

The Galaxy S26 and S26+ include a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens. The iPhone 17 uses dual 48MP sensors. The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands out with a 200MP main camera and dual telephoto setup for higher zoom flexibility.

Battery capacity is another difference. The Galaxy S26 includes a 4,300mAh battery, while the base iPhone 17 has 3,692mAh (not revealed by Apple). Samsung also offers faster charging speeds on select models.

Samsung Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17: AI Features

Samsung highlights AI as a major selling point. Features like automated app actions and smart suggestions aim to make daily tasks easier. Apple is still developing its next phase of AI-powered Siri features.

For many buyers, hardware differences are small. The real choice may depend on which ecosystem offers better AI tools and long-term support.