Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Release date, features, and details

Samsung is all set to unveil its next flagship lineup, including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra with power-packed features and enhancements. The series will bring updated hardware, better software, and enhanced camera capabilities for users. This will be the company’s first flagship and premium lineup in 2026, offering smoother performance and integration with the AI and online services.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch and Unpacked Event

While Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch date for its Galaxy S26 series or Galaxy Unpacked, leaks and rumors suggest the series will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked on 25 February 2026. The event is expected to take place in San Francisco. The tech giant will showcase all three models alongside Galaxy Buds 4 wireless earbuds. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the series can watch the event online via company’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts.

Pre-Orders and Early Access

As always, Samsung will start the pre-orders for its flagship S26 series soon after the launch event. Nevertheless, the pre-orders can be open based on different regions at different times. To recall, the brand has offered high trade-in value, free subscriptions, and extra storage options with its Galaxy S25 series. So, the same can be happen with the upcoming devices. It might be possible that older offers like double storage might not be available, but buyers can still expect some good deals and discounts while pre-ordering their Galaxy S26 series.

Design, Display, and Software

As per reports, the company is expected to run its upcoming Galaxy S26 with One UI8.5, which is company’s latest software for Android. The new version will not just bring new features, but it will also include several privacy improvements and better user controls. Reportedly, some updates and features might be exclusive to the S26 series, while others could support older Galaxy S and A smartphones in the later phase of the update. Talking about the Galaxt S26 Ultra, it is expected to have a strong build, better camera features, and high-quality display.

Release Date and Pricing

According to reports, the Galaxy S26 series will go on sale around 11 March, 2026, offering several bank offers, discount, deals, no-cost EMI options, and exchange benefits. As per pricing, it may start higher than last year.

Look back on Galaxy S25 series, the standard model is priced at Rs 74,999 for 12GB+256 and Rs 86,999 for 12GB+512GB storage variant. Whereas, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 129999 and Rs 141999 for 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variant, respectively.

