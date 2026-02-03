Samsung is planning to launch the flagship Galaxy S26 series globally this month, and, if leaks are to be believed, the launch is on February 25th. Ahead of the expected launch, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s design has been leaked in promotional posters. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra battery details leak, and fans may not like it

The latest posters have been leaked by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) via Substack, which show the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra in a slightly upgraded design over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. What’s new? The leak suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may get a redesigned camera layout at the back, which looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 but with some extra camera and LED outside the vertical layout. While the triple camera setup sits inside the pill-shaped camera module. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Days Sale announced: Deals on S24, Z Flip, Tablets and more

The promotional poster also hints at the S Pen continuation, as some previous leaks suggested that it may discontinue. The leaked teaser shows the Galaxy S26 Ultra in a blue colour variant, while the S Pen seems to carry a different colour. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70e launch in India confirmed for February 9: Specs, features, design, more

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What else to expect

Based on the previous leaks and rumours, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, along with a 5000mAh battery with 60W charging support. It is also expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaks say it will run on Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and may offer at least 256GB storage option.

For photography, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 200MP primary sensor along with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto shooter at the back. The front is expected to feature a 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price (leaked)

Apart from the design and specs, the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has also been leaked. It is expected to be EUR 100 less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which hints at a possible pricing of EUR 1,369 (approx. Rs 1,50,000).

However, the final specifications and leaks will be confirmed with its official launch, which is highly possible for this month.