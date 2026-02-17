Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch with 12MP selfie camera

Samsung is expected to unveil its new flagship smartphone at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The spotlight will likely be on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of the official launch, fresh leaks have revealed details about its camera and hardware features. The device is expected to arrive with upgrades but may keep a similar front camera setup as last year’s model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Selfie Camera

According to leaks shared by tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a 12-megapixel front camera. The sensor is said to be a 1/3.2-inch Sony unit with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.12µm pixel size. It may also offer an 85-degree field of view for wider selfies.

If these details are accurate, the front camera setup will be similar to the previous generation. Samsung has not officially confirmed these specifications yet. However, multiple reports suggest that the company is sticking with a 12MP selfie camera for this year’s Ultra model.

Quad Rear Camera Setup Expected

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to include a quad rear camera system. It may feature a 200-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation. Alongside it, there could be a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

The phone is also expected to offer a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS. Additionally, there could be a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Display and Processor

The device is likely to sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution could be 1400×3120 pixels. Reports also mention Gorilla Armor 2 protection and a Privacy Display feature.

Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset built on a 3nm process. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. To power the phone, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Launch Event

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 on February 25 in San Francisco. Other products like Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may also be introduced at the event. Official details will be confirmed during the launch.