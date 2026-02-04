Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra battery details leak, and fans may not like it

Early leaks around the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra suggest there may be little change when it comes to battery capacity. As per a report from Android Headlines, Samsung is likely to continue using a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the same capacity seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Days Sale announced: Deals on S24, Z Flip, Tablets and more

This may be disappointing for users who were expecting a larger battery or a move to newer battery technology. Several Android brands have already started using silicon-carbon batteries, which allow higher capacity without increasing physical size. Samsung, however, does not appear to be making that move with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70e launch in India confirmed for February 9: Specs, features, design, more

Why Samsung may be sticking with the same battery

Silicon-carbon batteries are still relatively new in smartphones. Newer battery technologies can store more charge, but they also bring issues such as swelling during charging and quicker wear over time. Managing these issues requires tighter engineering controls. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design leaked in a latest poster for promotions: What's new?

Samsung has usually been careful with battery-related changes, especially after past issues that affected its image. Based on current leaks, the company appears to be sticking with a safer, more established approach for its flagship phone.

Qi2 charging support still unclear

Battery-related leaks also raise questions around wireless charging. Images shared by Nieuwemobiel suggest that Samsung may rely on cases with magnetic rings rather than building Qi2 magnetic alignment directly into the phone.

If the leak turns out to be correct, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may support Qi2 charging speeds, but the magnetic alignment may not be built into the phone itself. One possible reason could be interference with the S Pen, as magnets have previously caused input issues on Samsung phones. Samsung has not confirmed any details around Qi2 support so far.

At the same time, a Samsung magnetic wireless power bank has surfaced in leaks, which adds to the uncertainty around how the system will work without built-in magnets.

Design and hardware details from leaks

Leaked renders published by Android Headlines show that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will look similar to the S25 Ultra. The phone is expected to come with slightly rounder edges and a pill-shaped camera module on the back.

Camera hardware is tipped to stay familiar, with a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also said to be slimmer, measuring around 7.9mm. This is reportedly achieved through internal changes to components such as the motherboard and cooling system, instead of cutting down the battery size. Samsung has not confirmed any of these details yet. More clarity is expected as the launch gets closer.