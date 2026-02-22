Samsung Galaxy S26 series roundup: Design, cameras, specs, what to expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S26 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. The company has already announced the date. This year, three models are expected – the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 teased with new AI camera experience ahead of launch

The launch event will take place in San Francisco and will be streamed online through Samsung’s official channels. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, S26 price hike over Galaxy S25 series? Here's what the latest leak suggests

Design and display changes

Leaks suggest Samsung may introduce small design tweaks across the lineup. All three models could feature a slightly revised rear camera layout. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get more rounded edges compared to its predecessor. Also Read: Latest renders left no room for guess ahead of Samsung Galaxy S26 launch; Check here

Display sizes are expected to remain familiar. The regular Galaxy S26 is said to get a 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The S26 Plus could feature a 6.7-inch panel. Reports also suggest Samsung may shift to its newer M14 AMOLED panels across the lineup.

There are also reports that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with a privacy display feature. This is said to limit screen visibility from side angles. Samsung has teased such a feature but has not explained how it will work yet.

Cameras

As for cameras, major hardware changes do not seem likely. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to continue with a 200MP primary camera. The ultrawide and telephoto lenses are also likely to remain similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are also likely to continue with a 50MP main camera, supported by ultrawide and telephoto sensors. Instead of new hardware, Samsung is said to focus more on image processing improvements. Reports mention better colour handling and improved low-light results, though official details are still awaited.

Performance and battery

Samsung is again expected to follow a split chipset strategy. Depending on the region, the Galaxy S26 series may run either on the Exynos 2600 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It is not yet clear which chipset will come to India.

Battery sizes are tipped to remain largely unchanged. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may keep the 5,000mAh battery but could see faster wired charging. The base Galaxy S26 is rumoured to get a slightly larger battery compared to its predecessor.

Pricing and availability

Samsung has not announced pricing yet. If the company follows last year’s pattern, prices may remain close to the Galaxy S25 series. More clarity will come at the official launch event on February 25.