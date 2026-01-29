Samsung Galaxy S26 series price leak hints that it could be cheaper than Galaxy S25 lineup

If leaks are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is not far away. The flagship lineup by Samsung is all set to launch in February 2026, at least that’s what rumours say. Ahead of it, one of the most important leaks is about the price, which brings some good as well as bad news. Also Read: Galaxy S26 series to get display privacy feature? Samsung confirms the new tech

According to a leak by tipster Roland Quandt on the microblogging platform Bluesky Social, the top-end Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be even cheaper than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here is how much these models may cost. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold sale begins on January 30 in the US at THIS shocking price: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Leak

The series is expected to bring the usual three models this year too – the standard Galaxy S26, middle-child Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. The leak suggests some unusual but pleasing news for Samsung fans. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected be EUR 100 (approx. Rs 11,000) less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the 256GB as well as 512GB storage variants. If this is true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may cost EUR 1,369 (around Rs 1,50,000). On the other hand, the higher 1TB storage option is tipped to remain the same as its predecessor at EUR 1,849 (approx. Rs 2,03,770). Also Read: Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition for Winter Olympics 2026 athletes: Design, features

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus price leak

Talking about the standard and mid variant, the Galaxy S26 with 256GB storage variant is tipped to cost 11,990 kronor against the Galaxy S25 launch price at 9,990 Swedish kronor. The cost to upgrade the storage capacity of the S26 to 512GB is set at 13,990 kronor in Sweden, which translates to an increase of about €180.

For the Galaxy S26+, the base model with 256 GB will start at 14,490 SEK, matching the price of the previous model with the same storage. However, if you decide to go for the 512 GB upgrade, be prepared for a significant price hike. This year, the S26+ in that configuration will hit 16,990 SEK, which is over €230 more.