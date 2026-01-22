Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-orders, sale dates, and launch rumors: Will it arrive sooner than expected?

Samsung is all set to introduce its next flagship, the Galaxy S26 series, with power-packed features and enhancements. Recent leaks and rumors have finally revealed a potential launch timeline for one of the highly anticipated series from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant will reportedly introduce the Galaxy S26 series, including the standard S26, S26 Pro, and S26 Ultra, during the last week of February. Soon after, the series will be up for global availability and pre-orders.

Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for February 25

As per claims coming from a reliable Tipster Ice Universe, Samsung could host its Galaxy Unpacked event on 25 February 2026. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil its all three devices. Nevertheless, there could potentially be a Plus model in the series or maybe company could replace the Pro with the Plus. The lineup will reportedly be equipped with the major upgrades and improvements over the S25 series. This might include better cameras, faster processors, and enhanced camera capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Timeline (South Korea) Unpacked Event: February 25 Pre-order period: February 26 to March 4 Pre-sale period: March 5 to March 10 Market launch date: March 11 — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 21, 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Order

As per recent leaks, the brand could start the pre-orders for its upcoming Galaxy S26 series between February 2026 and March 4. This will allow buyers to secure their devices before the official sale starts. The pre-orders of the lineup might last from 5 March to 10 March 2026, with dates might vary keeping regions in mind.

Why Samsung Changed the Launch Timeline

To recall, Samsung launches its Galaxy S series in January, followed by foldable smartphones in July. However, this time around the schedule may have shifted due to what company says ‘product lineup adjustments.’ This explains why Galaxy Unpacked event is happening in late February, rather than the usual timeline.

Previous leaks, including those from tipster Evan Blass, have confirmed the February 25 launch date, lending credibility to these claims.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Expected Specifications

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipset, based on region. It might run on the Android 16/One UI 8.5. For optics, the tech giant might bring it with significant camera upgrades, including 200MP + 50MP Ultrawide + 50MP 5x Telephoto + 10MP (or 12MP) additional on Ultra. Other models such as the base Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus are expected to be pack with the 50MP Main + 12MP Ultrawide + 12MP 3x Telephoto.