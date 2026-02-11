Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date, specs, camera, price: What we know so far

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S26 series at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event later this month. The lineup is expected to include three models – the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming flagship devices including their launch date, expected pricing, and specs. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, S26 price hike over Galaxy S25 series? Here's what the latest leak suggests

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date and time

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will take place on February 25 at 11:30 PM. The Galaxy S26 series launch event will be streamed live on Samsung.com and their official YouTube channel. Also Read: Latest renders left no room for guess ahead of Samsung Galaxy S26 launch; Check here

Samsung Galaxy S26 series price (expected)

As per a leak by German publication WinFuture, the Galaxy S26 will start at EUR 999 (approx. Rs 1,07,800). The Galaxy S26+ could carry a starting price of EUR 1,269 (approx. Rs 1,37,000), while the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be priced at EUR 1,469 (approx. Rs 1,58,600). Also Read: 7 best budget ANC earbuds under Rs 5,000

These leaked prices are slightly higher than last year’s Galaxy S25 lineup. All three models in the upcoming series are said to be available in white, black, blue, and purple colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ specs (expected)

The same WinFuture leak also mentions that the Galaxy S26 will sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S26+ could offer a larger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ panel with the same refresh rate. Both displays are said to be protected by a Corning Gorilla Armor 2 layer.

Internally, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are expected to run on Samsung’s latest Exynos 2600 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The devices are expected to boot Android 16-based One UI 8.5.

Both models could continue with a triple camera setup on the rear. It is expected to include a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide shoot. On the front, there could be a 12MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging support, while the S26+ could pack a larger 4,900mAh unit with 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specs (Expected)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Armor 2 protection.

Unlike the other two models, the Ultra variant is said to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB storage.

In terms of cameras, the Ultra model could feature a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The S26 Ultra could retain the 5,000mAh unit from previous generation, along with an improved fast charging tech capped at up to 60W.