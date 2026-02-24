Samsung Galaxy S26 series could miss a feature Pixel and iPhone already have

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup may skip a security feature that is already available on rival phones. According to a recent finding, the new Galaxy S26 series might not support Bluetooth-based tracking when the phone is powered off. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price leak hints towards a major hike just ahead of launch on Feb 25

The information comes from a log entry reportedly spotted on Google's Issue Tracker. A user shared logs linked to a separate issue on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and one line in particular stood out:

[ro.bluetooth.finder.supported]: [false]

This entry suggests that the Galaxy S26 Ultra does not support powered-off Bluetooth tracking through Google’s Find Hub network.

What the feature actually does

Google’s Find My Device network, now called Find Hub, allows users to locate their lost Android phone using nearby devices in the network. When enabled, a phone can continue broadcasting secure Bluetooth signals for several hours even after it has been turned off. Other nearby Android devices pick up this signal and send the location data to Google’s servers.

For this to work, Bluetooth and location services must be turned on before the phone is powered off. At the moment, this feature is supported on Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 8 series.

If the logs are accurate, the Galaxy S26 series will not include this capability.

What about Samsung’s SmartThings Find?

Samsung does offer its own tracking system through SmartThings Find. It includes what the company calls “offline finding.” However, offline in this case does not mean the phone can be tracked after being switched off.

SmartThings Find allows a Galaxy phone to be located without mobile data or Wi-Fi, as long as the device is still powered on and signed into a Samsung account. Nearby Galaxy devices act as relay points and help report its location. Once the phone is fully powered off, that tracking stops.

Rivals already support it

Both Google and Apple support powered-off tracking on their newer devices. Apple’s Find My service allows an iPhone to send its last known location before shutting down. Pixel phones have supported Bluetooth-based finding for several generations now.

Samsung has not officially commented on the leaked log. If the entry turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy S26 series could once again miss a feature that some users consider important in theft or loss situations.