Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra: Launch date, design, camera, specs, price leaks

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Jan 31, 2026, 06:29 PM (IST)
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series later next month. Leaks so far point to changes in pricing, along with updates to the cameras, battery, and charging speeds across the lineup.
The Galaxy S26 series is tipped to be unveiled on February 25, 2026, at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup should include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra.
According to leaks, the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip in select markets, including India. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to rely entirely on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 worldwide.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut a new M14 OLED display that’s 20-30% more power efficient. Samsung is reportedly focusing on better battery life, improved viewing angles, and a shift to a 10-bit panel.
The S26 Ultra may feature wider apertures, including an f/1.4 main camera and f/2.9 5x telephoto. Software upgrades in One UI 8.5 could offer better control over image processing and video autofocus behaviour.
The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are expected to retain familiar hardware: a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto. However, a new 24MP shooting mode could be added via software.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get a performance boost in charging, with support for up to 60W wired fast charging. Battery capacity could rise beyond 5,000mAh, while satellite communication support is also expected across the lineup.
Despite rising component costs, leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be cheaper than its predecessor in Europe. The base Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, however, are tipped to see noticeable price increases in some markets.
