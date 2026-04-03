Samsung Galaxy S26 FE spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 2500 ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has now appeared on Geekbench ahead of its official launch, giving a clearer idea of what Samsung might be planning for its next Fan Edition phone. The listing, linked to model number SM-S741U, suggests that the phone is currently in testing. Also Read: Google may bring AirDrop-like Tap To Share feature with Android 17

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet, benchmark listings like this usually give a decent early look at performance and core specs. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drop: Can you really get this flagship under Rs 80,000 today?

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE: What to expect

Based on the details, the Galaxy S26 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset. This is a 3nm chip that has already been seen in devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The CPU setup in the listing shows a multi-cluster design with a peak clock speed going up to 3.30GHz. In simple terms, it’s a step up from the previous FE model, but still positioned below Samsung’s main flagship processors. Also Read: Samsung Browser for Windows launched with AI features: Who can try it?

The Geekbench scores give us a rough idea of performance, as it gets 2,426 in single-core and 8,004 in multi-core. Compared to the previous generation, this looks like a noticeable jump, especially in multi-core performance. That could translate to smoother multitasking and better handling of heavier apps.

That said, it still sits below the performance levels of Samsung’s main Galaxy S26 lineup, which is expected. Well, this is the usual pattern that we have seen with the FE models so far, which brings flagship-like features, but slightly as a toned-down version of the main flagship.

Another interesting detail is the software. The device is listed as running Android 17, which hints that it could launch with the latest Android version out of the box. The RAM listed is around 6.8GB, which typically means the retail variant will be marketed as 8GB RAM.

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While the listing focuses on performance, other details are still under wraps. If Samsung follows its usual approach, the Galaxy S26 FE could bring a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a balanced camera setup, and solid battery life with long-term software support.