Samsung Galaxy S25+ gets big price cut online: Here’s the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is currently selling at a lower price online as part of Flipkart’s Galaxy Days sale. The sale will run from February 3 to February 5 and includes discounts on several Samsung products. If you have been holding back to buy a Samsung flagship, this might be your chance to save big on the Galaxy S25+. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra battery details leak, and fans may not like it

Where the deal is available

The offer is live on Flipkart as part of the Galaxy Days sale. Along with smartphones, the sale also covers Samsung laptops, tablets, wearables, and accessories. Bank offers and exchange options are available during the sale period. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Days Sale announced: Deals on S24, Z Flip, Tablets and more

Samsung Galaxy S25+ price and discount details

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ was launched last year at a price of Rs 99,999. During the sale, the 256GB storage variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs 74,999. This reflects a direct price cut of Rs 25,000. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70e launch in India confirmed for February 9: Specs, features, design, more

Flipkart is also offering bank card discounts on the device. Buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit cards can get an additional discount of up to Rs 3,750. With the bank offer applied, the total discount comes to Rs 27,750.

Exchange offer on Galaxy S25+

An exchange option is also available on the Galaxy S25+. Flipkart is offering an exchange benefit of up to Rs 59,550 on the model, depending on the condition of the phone being exchanged and is calculated during checkout.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ specifications, features

The Galaxy S25+ features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with LTPO support, a 1440 x 3120 pixel resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ and offers up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor built into the display.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For cameras, it features a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP camera on the front handles selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy S25+ is backed by a 4,900mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging along with 15W wireless charging support. It runs Android 15-based One UI 8 out of the box, with Samsung confirming support for up to seven major Android updates.