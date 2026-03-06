Samsung Galaxy M, F and A series phones to get price hike in India?

If you are planning to buy a new Samsung phone, this news may not be welcome. Some reports suggest that Samsung may have quietly increased the prices of several of its smartphones in India. The Samsung phones from the Galaxy M, Galaxy F, and Galaxy A series are tipped to receive the price hikes, going up to Rs. 3,000 depending on the model and storage variant. Also Read: Planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? Here's the smart way to save Rs 24,000

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared what appears to be a dealer circular listing revised retail prices. The updated pricing is also said to be visible on Samsung’s official website, suggesting that the new rates may already be in effect. Here is what Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra or iPhone 17 Pro Max: What makes more sense?

Which models are expected to get a price hike?

Some of Samsung’s popular mid-range devices in the Galaxy M and F series have reportedly received price adjustments. As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M36 has seen a hike of up to Rs. 1,500 depending on the variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is now listed at Rs. 21,999, slightly higher than its earlier Rs. 21,499 price. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB variant is now priced at Rs. 25,999, compared to its earlier Rs. 24,499.

Similarly, the Galaxy F36 is also said to have received price changes. The 8GB + 128GB model now costs Rs. 21,999, reflecting a Rs. 500 increase, while the 8GB + 256GB variant has reportedly jumped by Rs. 1,500 and is now priced at Rs. 25,999.

Another device seeing a revision is the Galaxy M17 5G, where the 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 16,499, up from Rs. 15,999. The 8GB + 128GB model is reportedly priced at Rs. 18,499, compared to its earlier Rs. 17,499 tag.

Among the devices affected, the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G appears to have received one of the largest price revisions. The 6GB + 128GB variant is now listed at Rs. 20,499, up from Rs. 18,999 earlier. The 8GB + 128GB option now costs Rs. 22,499, while the 8GB + 256GB model has reportedly increased to Rs. 26,499, compared to its earlier Rs. 23,499 price.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A06 5G has also seen changes in select variants. The 4GB + 128GB version is now said to be priced at Rs. 15,999, up from Rs. 13,999 earlier.