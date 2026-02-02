Samsung Galaxy F70e set to launch in India soon: Everything you need to know

Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy F series in India soon and the recent buzz centers around the upcoming Galaxy F70e. While the tech giant has not officially revealed anything, the recent leaks and rumors gives us a clear picture about how the device will stack up and what can we expect from the handset. The Samsung Galaxy F70e will be positioned as the budget-friendly option in Galaxy F series and will be suitable for mid-range buyers.

Samsung Galaxy F70e Expected Launch Timeline and Price

Samsung might be planning to reveal its Galaxy F70 series in India soon with some of the best features and enhancements. The tech giant is planning to sell the device via e-commerce platform Flipkart and its official online store. The handset is expected to be around Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, catering to budget-buyers. While we don’t have the exact model names and their pricing, the recent rumors suggest Galaxy F70e to be one of the devices in the series.

Galaxy F70e Expected Specifications

According to leaked renders, the Galaxy F70e will feature a massive 6.7-inch HD+ display along with 120Hz refresh rate, allowing users to have smooth scrolling and visuals. The smartphone is expected to have a waterdrop-style notch on the front for clicking selfies. It might come with thick bezels around the screen. The company might plan to launch the handset in a black color option along with vegan leather back panel.

Talking about the physical buttons such as power and volume key, they are expected to sit on the right hand-side of the device. For extra security, the device is expected to be coming with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Processor

Under the hood, the Galaxy F70e is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Users might have the microSD card support for extra space. The leaks also suggest that the device might run on the Samsung’s One UI 8 based on Android 16.

Camera and Battery

For optics, the device is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary lens. For clicking selfies, buyers will have an 8-megapixel front camera. To power the phone, the tech giant might bring a massive 6000mAh battery along with 25W wired fast charging. Additionally, the phone may come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.