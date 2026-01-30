Samsung Galaxy F70 lineup is coming to India, Flipkart sale confirmed

Samsung is planning to refresh its popular F-series in India with the launch of a new Galaxy F70 series. Flipkart listing has confirmed that this upcoming F-series Galaxy phones will go on sale via the e-commerce website. While the full details are still unknown, the leaks suggest that the phone may focus on performance and better cameras while being in the budget or mid-range price segment. Also Read: Global smartphone processors may see a dip in 2026, says Counterpoint

So far, the F-series phones have been all about a decent budget phone with big batteries, and AMOLED displays. Now, the company is reframing the image of the F-series phones with the launch of the Galaxy F70. This will be the first-ever “70-series” phone under the Galaxy F banner. The first phone in this series is expected to land in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 range, with more models likely to follow later at different price points under Rs 30,000. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date leaks, and it’s later than usual

What is confirmed so far?

A dedicated teaser page is already live on Flipkart, hinting at a big reveal on February 2. It’s still unclear whether that date marks the full launch or just the first proper showcase of the lineup. The teaser image focuses on a camera module, which suggests that photography will be one of the main highlights. Samsung is calling it an “advanced camera”, pointing towards better image processing and possibly AI-backed shooting modes. Also Read: Samsung says its next AR glasses will arrive this year: What we know so far

One interesting part of the teaser is the repeated mention of AI features. Until now, many of Samsung’s AI features have been limited to its premium Galaxy phones. Bringing some of that intelligence to cheaper devices could make the F70 series stand out in a crowded market.

However, exact specifications are still unknown. But if Samsung sticks to the F-series philosophy, we can expect a large battery, a bright AMOLED display, and a clean software experience with useful extras. More details will be shared closer to the February reveal.