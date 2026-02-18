Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series launches with Intel Core Ultra 7 and Nvidia GPU

Samsung has officially launched its new Book series, unveiling Galaxy Book 6, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and Galaxy Book 6 Ultra. The laptops were launched in the UK; however, they were first showcased at CES 2026. All three models run on Windows 11 and are powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Price

The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra starts at GBP 2,999, roughly translates to Rs 3,69,000 in India. The Galaxy Book 6 Pro 16-inch model is priced at GBP 1,499, which is Rs 1,84,000, while the 14-inch version starts at GBP 1,399, that is Rs 1,72,000, respectively.

The standard Galaxy Book 6 14-inch variant starts at GBP 949. The 16-inch version costs GBP 1,049, and the 16-inch touchscreen model is priced at GBP 1,099.

The laptops are available in Grey color. Pre-order starts in the UK on February 25, and sales start on March 11. The Enterprise Edition is expected to launch in April 2026.

Galaxy Book 6 Ultra

The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra features a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED touchscreen with up to 1,000 nits peak brightness and an anti-reflective coating. It runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 Evo Edition processor. The laptop also includes an Intel NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS and up to an Nvidia GeForce 5070 GPU.

It supports up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. A RAM expansion slot is included. The device has a 2MP Full-HD webcam and a backlit keyboard. It is backed by an 80.20Wh battery.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, a MicroSD card slot, and an audio jack. It weighs about 1.89kg.

Galaxy Book 6 Pro Specifications

The Galaxy Book 6 Pro offers up to a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen with anti-reflective coating. It runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics.

The 16-inch model includes a RAM expansion slot and a 78.07Wh battery. The 14-inch version has a 67.18Wh battery and does not support RAM expansion. Both models share similar ports, webcam, and keyboard features with the Ultra model.

Galaxy Book 6 Specifications

The Galaxy Book 6 features up to a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with 350 nits brightness. The 16-inch version offers a touchscreen option. It runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series processor with an Intel NPU delivering up to 49 TOPS.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptop shares similar ports, webcam, and keyboard features with the Pro and Ultra models.