Samsung Galaxy A57 specs leak reveals slim design and Exynos chipset: What else to expect?

While the full focus of the next major launch by Samsung is on the Galaxy S26 series, it seems that the tech giant is also working on mid-range devices simultaneously. Recently, Samsung Galaxy A57 has been spotted with the model number SM-A5760 on China’s TENAA certification platform, hinting towards its imminent launch. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours leaked ahead of launch; No iPhone 17 Pro-like Orange?

What matters here is the leaked specifications along with the listing, which suggests what new it may bring to the table. Here is what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G. Also Read: 6 best tablets under Rs 40,000 that are worth your money in 2026

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications At A Glance

According to the listing, the Galaxy A57 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with support for 16 million colours. While the panel type isn’t explicitly mentioned, this colour depth strongly hints at an AMOLED screen. Samsung is also sticking with an in-display fingerprint scanner, paired with face unlock.

It is also said that it may feature at just 6.9mm thick and weighing around 182 grams, the A57 appears slimmer and lighter than many phones in this segment. Under the hood, the phone runs an octa-core processor. While Samsung hasn’t named the chip, the configuration points towards the upcoming Exynos 1680. The phone is expected to launch in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, with storage going up to 256GB. On the software side, the Galaxy A57 is tipped to ship with Android 16 and One UI 8. Given Samsung’s recent update promises, long-term software support is very likely.

The Galaxy A57 is listed with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP secondary camera, and a 5MP third lens. On the front, there’s a 12MP selfie camera. Moreover, it may pack a 4,905mAh battery (usual 5000mAh) with the support of 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G launch timeline

The Galaxy A57 has already appeared on multiple certification platforms, including BIS in India, suggesting a launch in the coming weeks.