Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price leaked just ahead of India launch; Major HIKE expected

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 25, 2026, 01:24 PM (IST)
It seems like the mid-range phones are no more mid-range. The notable price hike across several brands is making it difficult for buyers to choose between the upper mid-range and premium. The Samsung Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37 seem to follow the same path. Samsung is all set to launch these A-series smartphones today at 5:30 PM IST with some notable upgrades as well as a price hike, at least, that’s what the latest leak says. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 price leaked ahead of March 25 launch: check details
Check out the last-minute price leak of the upcoming Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37 ahead of the launch. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 launch date in India confirmed: Check expected secs, design, more
As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy A57 and the Galaxy A37 are expected to get a major hike over the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 in India. The leak suggests that the Galaxy A57 may begin at:
Rs 56,999 – A57 5G (8GB + 256GB)
Rs 62,499 – A57 5G (12GB + 256GB) Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and A57 5G specs leaked online ahead of launch: Check display, cameras, battery
On the other hand, the Galaxy A37 is tipped to be priced at:
A37 5G (8GB + 128GB) – Rs 41,999
A37 5G (8GB + 256GB) – Rs 47,499
A37 5G (12GB + 256GB) – Rs 52,999
For a quick comparison, know that the predecessor Galaxy A56 was launched at a starting price of Rs 41,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the higher 8GB RAM with 256GB option was available at Rs 44,999. Talking about the Galaxy A36, it was available at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.
At this price, the Samsung Galaxy A57 is expected to pack the Exynos 1680 chipset under the hood and may feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it is said to get a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP camera at the back. On the front, it may have a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. Plus, a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display and may pack an Exynos 1480 chipset.
However, the rest of the details will be confirmed with their launch today.
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