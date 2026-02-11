Forgot a gift? These last-minute tech Valentine’s Day picks can save you

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 01:35 PM (IST)
Marshall Major V Wireless On-Ear Headphones are priced at Rs. 14,999. They deliver strong bass, clear mids, and sharp treble for balanced sound. The headphones come with a customisable M-button for quick access controls. They also support wireless charging for added convenience.
Wonderchef Regalia Automatic Coffee Maker is priced at Rs. 16,999. It comes with a 20-bar pressure system and an auto frother for milk. The machine can prepare espresso, cappuccino, and latte at home. It includes a milk container, metal portafilter, auto-clean function, and 2-year warranty.
5-in-1 Hair Styler Set for Women is priced at Rs. 20,000. It includes a straightener, curler, and two brushes. The device has adjustable heat settings and a 1000-watt motor. It features ceramic coating and a compact design.
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo is priced at Rs. 24,999. It offers 7000Pa suction power and supports wet mopping. The vacuum uses LiDAR 3.0 for quick home mapping and runs up to 3 hours on a single charge. It provides up to 40 days of hands-free cleaning and supports smart app control.
Novium HOVERPEN 2.0 is priced at Rs. 12,999. It is made with aerospace-grade alloys and features a futuristic design. The pen has a free-spinning base that allows it to hover at an angle. It comes in Space Black and is designed as a luxury executive writing tool.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Hybrid Camera Premium Edition is priced at Rs. 22,999. It is a hybrid camera that combines digital shooting with instant film printing. It offers 100 different shooting and lens effect combinations. The package includes 20 shots of Stone Gray film and comes in Black color.
Amazon Echo Show 11 (newest model) is priced at Rs. 26,999. It features an 11-inch Full HD display with spatial audio and Alexa support. It comes with dual bass speakers, a 13MP camera, Bluetooth, and smart home controls. The device has a sleek design and is available in Graphite color.
Nutribullet 1000W Combo Blender is priced at Rs. 11,999. It comes with a 1000W motor and works as a mixer, grinder, smoothie maker, and food processor. The set includes three unbreakable jars and a 1.6L large pitcher with a tamper. It is available in Dark Grey and comes with a 2-year warranty.
