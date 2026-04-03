Resident Evil 1, 2, and Resident Evil 3 Nemesis land on Steam, prices slashed by half

Fans of classic survival horror finally have something to go back to. The original versions of Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis are now available on Steam. These are the same older versions that came out in the late 90s, not the remakes most players are familiar with today. Also Read: Crimson Desert hits 4 million sales in 2 weeks despite early issues

What also makes this release more interesting is the pricing. All three titles are currently available at a 50 percent discount as part of an ongoing sale. Also Read: ARC Raiders Flashpoint update now live: What’s new in the game

Original versions finally on Steam

For a long time, Steam only had the remastered version of the first Resident Evil and the newer remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. The original versions were missing, especially for players who wanted to experience the games the way they first launched. Also Read: Resident Evil Requiem emerges as a fan favourite on Metacritic

Now, all three classic titles have been added to the platform. This gives players a chance to go back to the original gameplay style, including fixed camera angles and slower pacing, which defined the early years of the franchise.

These games originally came out between 1996 and 1999 and played a big role in defining what survival horror games look like today.

Resident Evil games available at 50% discount

Each of the three games is priced at Rs 624, but right now they are available for Rs 312 as part of the sale. The discount is part of a broader offer where several Resident Evil titles have been priced lower.

If you’ve only played the remakes so far, this is a simple way to check out how the original versions were, without spending much.

Why this release matters

Capcom has been focusing a lot on remakes over the years, especially with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Those games brought updated visuals and smoother gameplay, but the originals still feel quite different when you actually play them, mainly because of the slower pace and the way they were designed.

The older games rely more on atmosphere, limited resources, and fixed perspectives. For many players, that is what defined the early Resident Evil experience.

Bringing these versions to Steam also helps preserve them for newer audiences who may not have had access to older platforms.

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What this means for the series

This release also comes at a time when the series is active again, especially after Resident Evil Requiem. With new titles doing well, Capcom seems to be giving equal attention to older games as well.