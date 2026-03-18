Reliance Jio now lets travellers receive free incoming SMS over VoWiFi without a roaming pack

Nowadays, everybody is fond of travelling abroad, but the experience can be daunting and stressful if we risk missing important messages like OTP’s, banking alerts, and verification codes. To curb this issue, Reliance Jio is reportedly allowing users to receive incoming SMS over Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) at no extra cost. This service will work even if you don’t have an active international roaming pack. The telecom operator launched this service with an aim to keep travelers connected while avoiding extra charges. Also Read: Want free JioHotstar? Check these 3 Jio plans

Reliance Jio Offering SMS Service for International Travelers

As per reports, Reliance Jio is offering incoming SMS messages to international traveler while connected to a Wi-Fi network. Users of the telecom provider can enable this by turning on their Wi-Fi calling (VoWiFi) in their smartphone settings. In addition, the feature works independently of international roaming packs. It means you can get messages without activating costly plans. Also Read: Top Jio plans with 2.5GB data per day

Rather than relying on local SIM cards, the incoming messages will securely routed over the Wi-Fi connection

How This Will be Beneficial for International Travelers

The feature will be beneficial for receiving time-sensitive messages on your smartphone. You can easily receive one-time passwords, banking notifications, and service verification messages while traveling abroad. Not only this, you will be able to access your accounts, complete transactions, and confirm bookings. This will make sure you are not missing out on important messages abroad.

Another advantage of reliance jio international service is cost savings. Travelers can avoid expensive roaming packs too that are typically required to receive SMS internationally. This not just makes international travel simple, but also more affordable.

How to Use Free Incoming SMS Over VoWiFi

Step 1: The first step in order to use this facility is that you need to have an active reliance jio domestic recharge plan.

Step 2: You need a working smartphone that supports Wi-Fi calling

Step 3: Access to a stable Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels, airports, cafes, or offices

Important Things to Keep in Mind

The new feature relies on stable Wi-Fi connection, so you should ensure that network is reliable to avoid missing messages. Right now, the feature only covers incoming SMS facility, so sending messages abroad may still require an international pack.

FAQs

What is new roaming international service launched by Reliance Jio?

Reliance Jio is offering free incoming SMS over VoWiFi while traveling abroad.

Who can use it?

Users with a Jio domestic plan and Wi-Fi calling enabled.

Do I need activation?

No.

Which messages are supported?

The service supports OTP, banking alerts, and verification messages.

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Will I be able to send messages abroad?

No