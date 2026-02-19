JioHome cricket offer launched: Broadband, live cricket, and OTT benefits

Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for cricket fans in India. This is a limited-time offer, but targets broadband and entertainment subscribers who love to watch cricket without being disturbed by the internet connectivity issues. The telco has launched a JioHome Cricket Offer in India, offering high-speed internet with live cricket streaming. The offer is launched amid ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, allowing users to enjoy matches without worrying about internet connectivity. The package bundle broadband, TV, and OTT services.

Price and Benefits

The JioHome Cricket Offer by Reliance Jio is available via the Power Pay Pass. The plan is priced at Rs 99 and subscribers can buy it via company’s website or MyJio app. As soon as you activate the plan, you will get a free one-month JioHome broadband benefit on your first recharge, which is valued at up to Rs 707.

Additionally, the plan also allow subscribers to claim Rs 750 cashback in the form of five vouchers of Rs 150 each, which isyet again redeemable on future recharges. Overall you will total benefit of up to Rs 1457.

How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 4K

With this offer, you can stream the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 4K quality. The plan is also equipped with the multi-camera viewing for selected matches. If you are a Jio subscriber, then you can watch live matches via JioHotstar on smart TVs or Jio’s 4K set-top box. The broadband speeds reach up to 30Mbps, and the plan also includes access to more than 1,000 live TV channels.

OTT Apps and Entertainment Benefits

Other than live cricket package, the JioHome Cricket offer also includes access to more than 20 OTT platforms, including SonyLIV, JioHotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, and more, based on your subscription tier.

Limited Period Offer and Eligibility

This is a limited-time offer by Jio, only applicable in February. You can get one-month free broadband benefit after successfully qualifying recharge of the Power Play Pass. Both, new and existing JioHome customers are eligible for the offer. This will be subjected to the terms and conditions set by the telecom operator.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Interested users can activate the offer and check full details via the official Jio website or the MyJio app. With this promotion, Reliance Jio provides an opportunity to enjoy high-speed broadband and live cricket streaming, along with OTT content and cashback benefits, all in a single package.