Reliance Jio adds Rs 339 plan with calendar month validity: Full benefits inside

Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 339. It sits just below the Rs 349 plan and is meant for users who don’t want to spend more than necessary on a monthly recharge. Also Read: Google upgraded AI Pro Plan: 5TB cloud storage and advanced AI tools at no extra cost

On paper, the plan covers the basics. You get unlimited calling, daily data, and SMS benefits. But there are a couple of small things here that make it slightly different from the usual packs. Also Read: Jio introduces Rs 365 prepaid plan: Check benefits and validity

What you get with the Rs 339 plan

The plan offers unlimited voice calls across all networks and 100 SMS per day. It also includes a small talktime balance of Rs 14.95, which is something you don’t usually see in most plans now. Also Read: Reliance Jio now lets travellers receive free incoming SMS over VoWiFi without a roaming pack

For data, you get 1.5GB per day. Once that limit is crossed, the speed drops to 64Kbps. This is the same pattern most prepaid plans follow, so nothing new here.

One thing that stands out is the validity. Instead of 28 days, this plan works on a calendar month basis. So if you recharge on the 10th, it will expire on the 10th of the next month.

Extra benefits bundled in

Along with the usual telecom benefits, the plan also includes access to JioTV and JioAICloud.

There is also a bundled offer for Google Gemini Pro, which comes with cloud storage and some AI features. This subscription is being offered for a longer duration, but it is not completely standalone.

A small condition attached

To keep using the Google Gemini benefits, you need to stay active on plans that offer at least 1.5GB data per day and are priced at Rs 299 or above.

So if you switch to a cheaper plan later, that benefit will not continue.

How it compares with the Rs 349 plan

If you look at the Rs 349 plan, the biggest difference is data. That plan gives you 2GB per day, while this one is limited to 1.5GB.

So if your usage is basic, this should be fine. But if you stream a lot or download frequently, you’ll likely feel the difference, and the Rs 349 plan may suit you better.

What you should keep in mind

The Rs 339 plan is simple to understand. It covers calling, data, and a few added benefits.

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The calendar month validity is something some users may find more convenient, since it matches the same date every month instead of a fixed 28-day cycle. The rest of the benefits are standard, and the added subscription works only if you continue with similar plans.