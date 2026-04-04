Redmi Note 17 Pro Max leaks suggest 7-inch display, 10,000mAh battery

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max leaks: Redmi is expected to update its Note lineup later this year, and early leaks are already giving a rough idea of what the company might be working on. This time, the focus seems to be on going bigger, especially with the display and battery. Also Read: Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max details leak online ahead of launch this year

Nothing is official yet, but based on multiple leaks and tipster inputs, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could turn out quite different from the usual Note series phones. Also Read: Redmi 15A 5G goes on sale in India: Price, specs, and availability details

What the latest leaks suggest

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Redmi is currently testing a device with a larger display and a much bigger battery than what we usually see. The device is said to feature a 7-inch flat display, which is bigger than most smartphones currently available. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 SE 5G launched in India at Rs 19,999: Specs, features, sale date

There is also talk of a battery close to 10,000mAh. At this point, the name of the device has not been confirmed, but many believe this could be the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max based on Redmi’s usual lineup.

Display and battery could be the highlight

The 7-inch display is one of the key details coming out of these leaks. The battery is another big talking point. Most phones today come with batteries between 4,500mAh and 5,500mAh. A 10,000mAh battery, if it actually makes it to the final product, would be a big jump.

At the same time, how it performs in real use will depend on how well the software manages power.

Fast charging and camera expectations

The phone is expected to support fast charging, possibly up to 100W. This becomes important, especially with a battery of this size.

There are also reports suggesting a 200MP main camera. Redmi has already used high-resolution sensors in the past, so this would not be entirely surprising if it shows up in the final product.

What’s happening with the Note series naming

Another detail that has come up is around the naming. Instead of launching a Redmi Note 16 series, reports suggest the company may directly move to the Note 17 lineup.

This is based on database listings seen earlier, although the company has not officially confirmed this change. It also follows a similar pattern seen in Xiaomi’s main lineup.

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What to expect next

The Redmi Note 17 series is expected to launch later this year, most likely in the second half. Since all of this is based on leaks, the final specifications could still change. More details should become clear closer to the launch timeline.