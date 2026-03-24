Redmi Note 15 SE 5G teased ahead of April 2 launch: Check design, specs, expected price

As we are bidding adieu to March, April 2026 is already prepping to welcome new smartphone launches. Now, Xiaomi’s sub-brand has announced that the “special edition” of the Redmi 15 series is launching next month. The Redmi Note 15 5G is set to debut on April 2nd in India. Also Read: Top air fryers under Rs 15000 to cook healthy meals without LPG cylinder gas

There is a dedicated microsite on Flipkart which doesn’t reveal the exact design and rest of the specifications, but it hints that the Redmi Note 15 SE may feature a squircle-shaped camera module at the back. The microsite and teaser visuals hint at a red colour variant with a gold-toned frame and it will be available via Flipkart. From what the early listings suggest, this “special edition” could actually be a rebranded version of a China-exclusive variant, rather than a completely new device. What else do we know? Have a look here. Also Read: Redmi’s new budget 5G phone launches on March 27: What we know so far

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G: What to expect

While Redmi hasn’t officially confirmed the full specs of the SE variant yet, it is likely to carry forward most of the hardware from the standard Redmi Note 15 5G. For a quick check, know that the regular model comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. For photography, it features a 108MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5,520mAh battery.

If the SE follows the same setup, the changes may be more focused on design and a toned-down version rather than performance upgrades.

Redmi Note 15 SE expected price

The Redmi Note 15 5G launched in India earlier this year, starting at Rs 22,999, going up to Rs 24,999 for higher storage. The SE variant is expected to sit around a similar range, though the exact pricing will be confirmed at launch.

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If you were already considering the Redmi Note 15 5G, this special edition might just give you another design option without changing the core experience.