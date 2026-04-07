Redmi Note 15 Special Edition goes on sale today in India: Price, offers, specs

Xiaomi’s new affordable alternative to the Redmi Note 15 goes on sale today in India. The recently launched Redmi Note 15 Special Edition (SE) carries a largely similar set of hardware as the standard model. However, the main difference is a larger battery and toned-down camera setup. The device also gets a vegan leather finish with the Crimson Reserve colour variant. Here’s what the Redmi Note 15 SE offers and where you can buy the device. Also Read: Best air fryer under 10000 India: Smart cooking option to reduce LPG usage during gas shortage at home

Redmi Note 15 SE price in India, offers, sale details

The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition is available for purchase through mi.com and Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 23,999 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Also Read: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max leaks suggest 7-inch display, 10,000mAh battery

Buyers can avail a flat Rs 2,000 off using an ICICI Bank Credit Card, bringing the starting price down to Rs 17,999. The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition is offered in three colour options — Crimson Reserve, Frosted White, and Carbon Black.

Redmi Note 15 SE specifications, features

Redmi Note 15 Special Edition features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3200 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip — which also powers the standard Redmi Note 15 model. It is offered with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For photography, the Redmi Note 15 SE gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Light Fusion 400 main sensor and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, it houses a 20MP camera for selfies and video chats.

The Redmi Note 15 SE is backed by a 5,800mAh battery that supports 45W fast wired charging. It also offers 18W wired reverse charging to power other devices like your earbuds case on-the-go. In terms of connectivity, the device supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. The Special Edition is equipped with dual stereo speakers and supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

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The Redmi Note 15 Special Edition features an IP65 + IP66-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It also gets an in-screen fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2, based on Android 15.